Bootleg Fire containment jumps to 84% with only 10 acres of growth

By Megan Cuthill

KLAMATH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Firefighters made amazing progress against a megafire in southern Oregon that has burned more than 413,000 acres in just about four weeks. In one day, crews increased the containment of the Bootleg Fire by 10 percent.

On Sunday morning, the wildfire was 74 percent contained and by nighttime, containment had reached 84 percent. Over the course of the day, the Bootleg Fire only grew 10 acres, to a total of 413,762 acres in both Klamath and Lake counties. The lightning-caused fire started burning on July 6 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. Currently, 1,878 personnel are fighting the fire.

Fire officials said a Red Flag Warning was not extended into Monday but acknowledged “there is still a threat of thunderstorms, which could impact the fire with strong outflow winds and the associated potential spotting problem. Probability of ignition is still very high and mid-range spotting is still possible if wind and fuel alignment occurred.”

The Fremont-Winema National Forest remains closed to the public. As fire operations in the area continue, drivers should expect congestion and should travel with caution. Evacuations for the Bootleg Fire area are fluid.

