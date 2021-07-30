Video shows dogs locked in hot car, leading to 1 death

CNN - regional

By Joe Vigil

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — When Las Vegas police officers opened a car door in a Walmart parking lot last week, they saw two pugs, Howie and Zackary, panting inside.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police report, Zackary ended up at an animal hospital in “extremely critical condition.” Upon arrival, he began having seizures and was euthanized. The other Pug and German Shepard survived.

The report indicates a driver spotted the animals and tried to give them water before officers arrived but said the dogs were too tired to move. The driver said the car’s windows were halfway down. Officers say in hot conditions that still doesn’t offer much relief to dogs inside cars. That driver then contacted a security guard to call police.

Police body-worn camera video of the incident July 22 at Walmart on Fort Apache shows officers removing the pugs from the car and then carrying the dogs to an air conditioned police cruiser. It was 96 degrees outside at the time, according to the police report.

With an outside temperature at 100, it only takes 15 minutes for the inside of a car to heat up to 140 degrees, if it’s not running.

The report said the dog’s owner, Yean Sia, left Howie, Zackary and a German Shepard in the car for 49 minutes as she walked back to the car with groceries. Sia faces charges of willful malicious torture of animals.

LVMPD officials said they want the video to create awareness of what’s happening with animals in the valley. Incidents like the dogs in the hot car can easily be prevented, police said.

The LVMPD has added one detective to investigate felony animal abuse cases, for a total of two. Metro says it averages about 120 animal cruelty cases per year.

“We take them very seriously. We partner with Animal control, partner with the District Attorney’s Office to thoroughly investigate and prosecute these cases. In the last four to six weeks, we’ve wanted the message out because we believe these are preventable cases. We definitely want to message out prevention and awareness,” said LVMPD Lt. David Valenta.

Valenta added he wants people to keep an eye out for dogs in hot cars.

“And encourage everybody when you see something, make that phone call, call Metro Police. Call Animal control. Report if you see an animal in distress inside of a hot car,” he said.

Valenta also said there are resources for people who can no longer care for their pet, including the Nevada SPCA, the Animal Foundation and several rescue groups across the valley.

FOX5 contacted Yean Sia’s attorney for a response but we were told he does not comment on active cases.

