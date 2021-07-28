Than Than Htwe Dies After Being Critically Injured In Subway Robbery Attempt

CNN - regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — There’s a sad update on a story that shocked New York City.

Family members say Than Than Htwe, a 58-year-old woman who was critically injured during a robbery attempt in the subway, died Wednesday morning.

The family says they’ve donated her organs to those in need.

Htwe has been in a coma since the July 17 attack.

In a statement on a GoFundMe page, Htwe’s grieving family provided the update.

“An update on her condition, our mother/wife won’t make it out of this. So we have decided to donate her organs for those who are in need. I want to say thank you again to all the people who supported us through this very hard time,” the family wrote. “If you know anything about the guy who did this to her. Please let the police know! He needs to pay justice for what has been done!! Thank you again.”

Police said Htwe, a seamstress, was walking with her 22-year-old son, when a man tried to steal her son’s bag.

During the struggle, Htwe and her only child fell down the stairs.

“At that moment, he just very frantically yelled out very loud for help,” a translator explained for Htwe’s son, Kyaw Zaw Hein. “There was a lot of blood.”

“She’s a very good woman. She’s very responsible,” Myint Shein, the victim’s husband, told CBS2’s Cory James last week through a translator.

The victim’s son, who is a college student, and husband, a sushi chef, say they fear for their own safety and hope police or politicians can do something to make it safe for everybody in New York City.

Meanwhile, the search continues for Htwe’s attacker. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.