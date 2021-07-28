Chicago Man Robbed By 3 Men, Then Shot By 3 Other Men

CNN - regional

By Suzanne Le Mignot

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — here are new details about a robbery and shooting in the Fulton River District.

A 52-year-old Chicago man becomes a victim. Not once, but twice.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports police sources with knowledge of the investigation said the man was heading to his home in Presidential Towers when he was approached by three men in the 500 block of West Madison.

One of the men pulled a gun on the 52-year-old victim and told him they were going to rob him. The victim handed over his wallet.

At that moment, three men in a dark colored sedan pulled up, got out of the car and opened fire on the victim and the three men who were trying to rob him.

The victim was shot in his lower back. A total of 19 shell casings were recovered at the scene. One of the bullets shattered a nearby window.

As the three men went back to the sedan, one of the men involved in robbing the victim, started running towards them while firing his gun.

The men got away, heading north on Jefferson. The trio involved in the robbery ran into a parking garage. Police are checking with Presidential Towers to see if they have surveillance video of the shooting.

