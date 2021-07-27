Police: Teen Wore All Black, Ski Mask As He Fired At Group On South Side

CNN - regional

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Police say the 15-year-old charged in connection with a triple shooting on the South Side was dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask when he fired at a group of people.

Taiden Harvey from Clairton is facing multiple charges in connection with Friday morning’s shooting that sent three men to the hospital, including aggravated assault and two counts of criminal attempt homicide as well as firearms violations.

According to the criminal complaint, three young men were seen on surveillance footage near the PNC Bank Friday morning. Police say one of them took a gun from his fanny pack and handed it to another as they round the corner from East Carson Street onto 18th Street.

That’s when police say Harvey, dressed in all back and wearing a ski mask, walked up to the group and fired three to four gunshots before running away.

Police say after that, one of the males walked off towards Sydney Street with an unidentified male. More gunshots were fired, police say, and the male reappears on surveillance cameras holding his shoulder, where he had been shot. Police say while this victim was shot at by Harvey, he was hit at a second scene on Sydney Street before getting into a car and drove away.

During the shooting, police found two bullet holes in the PNC Bank’s front window. One witness working on the South Side also told police they ducked behind a vehicle as shots flew in their direction. The vehicle ended up getting hit with the gunfire.

Harvey was arrested after running from the scene. Police say there was an outstanding warrant for him because he was on an electronic home monitoring device and failed to comply.

There’s been no word on the condition of the victims.

Harvey is currently behind bars in the Allegheny County Jail.

