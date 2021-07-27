Mike Tyson’s Former Maryland Home Sells For $4.57M Setting Record At Congressional Country Club

CNN - regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BETHESDA, Maryland (WBZ) — The former Maryland home of boxing legend Mike Tyson recently sold for $4.575 million.

The 18,244-square-foot home on Persimmon Tree Road is in the gated community that overlooks the sixth hole at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda.

The seven-bedroom, 11 bathroom home was where Tyson once lost his white tiger cub. It sits on 2.5 acres.

According to listing agent Daniel Heider of Heider Real Estate Group, a division of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, the home sale set the record at Congressional Country Club. Heider said the new homeowners are former Google executives.

Tyson, 55, bought the home with his ex-wife Dr. Monica Turner in 1995 at $2 million. The couple married in 1997 but were divorced by 2003. Turner kept the home.

It was first listed in May 2020 at $8.5 million. It was listed at the beginning of the year at $5.7 million.

The home features a sauna, pool, basketball court, outdoor dining area, gourmet kitchen and butler’s pantry.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.