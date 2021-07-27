Man accused of threatening to rape, kill Las Vegas woman to appear in court

CNN - regional

By Elaine Emerson

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A man accused of threatening to rape and kill a Las Vegas woman will make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Christopher Sumbs, 40, faces charges of aggravated stalking and attempting a residential burglary after video circulated around social media of a man at a Las Vegas woman’s door, knocking and then making threats.

About 8:38 p.m. on July 21, Las Vegas police received a suspicious person call, LVMPD Officer Misael Parra told FOX5.

The video shows a man approaching the front door of her home located near Las Vegas Boulevard and Charleston. Once at the door, he repeatedly asks, “Are you sure? I just have a couple questions for you.”

The woman said she did not interact with the man during the incident. According to an arrest report, the woman said she believes Sumbs saw her through a window in her kitchen before knocking on the door. The woman told police she was able to call her husband from inside the home and alert him to the incident.

After persisting for a few minutes, the woman’s husband used the intercom system to ask the man’s identity while he was walking away from the door.

“Who are you?”

The man looks into the camera and responds that he’s looking for the woman inside and advises that he’s going to “rape her and kill her.” He again repeats the threat, and tells the woman’s husband that he has a knife and a gun.

After awhile, he again walked away from the residence and continued to mutter incoherent thoughts to himself.

LVMPD said Sumbs was eventually arrested by a Deputy City Marshal. Police said Sumbs wouldn’t initially give his identity and he was booked into jail as a John Doe. According to an arrest report, Sumbs would only identify himself as the “Holy Spirit.”

Jail records show Sumbs was wanted on a warrant out of another state. According to a second arrest report, Sumbs was wanted on a warrant out of Los Angeles County in California. The report didn’t detail what Sumbs was wanted for.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota also issued a warrant for Sumbs on Oct. 9, 2020 for a violation of probation. Sumbs was previously arrested in Minnesota for two assault charges, one of which was a felony, according to warrant records.

According to court records, Sumbs was not present during a hearing on July 23. In that hearing, Sumbs was denied bail. Sumbs is set to appear in court Tuesday at 8 a.m.

