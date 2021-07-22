Philadelphia Police Officer Tyree Burnett Charged After Allegedly Deleting Video From Man’s Cellphone During Arrest

CNN - regional

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A Philadelphia police officer at the center of a lawsuit and accused of deleting arrest videos off a cellphone now faces charges, according to the police department.

The Philadelphia Police Department confirms Tyree Burnett is charged with attempted tampering, attempted official oppression and obstruction of justice.

Donte Mills, the lawyer for Jacob Giddings, originally told CBS3’s Trang Do about the arrest.

In a release, the Philadelphia Police Department said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspected Burnett for 30 days. She intends “to dismiss after at the end of the 30 days,” per the statement.

Giddings and his legal team planned to file a lawsuit against Burnett for the actions, which were caught on police body camera video. The incident happened back in March.

Lennon Edwards, Giddings’ other attorney, told Eyewitness News in June, “There’s dishonesty happening here.”

Edwards says Giddings was approached by the officer at a gas station and was told to get out of the car. According to Edwards, Giddings was given no reason for why and that is when he began recording.

Giddings dropped his phone getting into the police car, which is when Burnett grabbed it.

He added, “There’s tampering with evidence here and it kills. It harms. It harms the community.”

The police department did not comment on the arrest itself. Burnett was a four-year veteran of the department.

