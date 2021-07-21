MAWSS reports sewer overflow caused by grease blockage

CNN - regional

By Web Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System responded to a sanitary sewer overflow on Tuesday at 2456 Old Shell Road, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

Approximately 600 gallons of wastewater overflowed and was contained as a result of a grease blockage. It did not reach a body of water.

MAWSS crews have cleared the blockage, stopped the overflow and are taking steps to repair the mainline to prevent future overflows at this location.

Grease blockages occur when foods containing fats, oil or grease are put down the drain. MAWSS provides free containers for grease recycling. You can learn more about the program by visiting itseasytobeungreasy.com.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

