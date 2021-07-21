Current infection rate would put LA County in purple tier if CA was still using reopening system

CNN - regional

By KABC Staff

CALIFORNIA (KABC) — If California was still using its color-coded framework for lifting COVID-19 restrictions, Los Angeles County would now be in the most restrictive purple tier.

On June 15, California lifted most of its coronavirus-related restrictions and did away with its tier-based system, the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. But if the state’s reopening blueprint were still in effect, a current surge in coronavirus cases would push Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties into the purple tier — prompting many closures and restrictions, including no indoor dining. Ventura County would be in the red — or substantial — tier, while Orange County would fall into the orange — or moderate — tier and Riverside County would be in the least restrictive yellow tier.

Los Angeles County late Saturday night re-instituted a requirement that everyone wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status. Previously, only unvaccinated people were required to wear masks indoors. However, since compliance was based solely on the honor system, officials said many unvaccinated people were likely failing to comply with the rule.

Health officials say unvaccinated people and the highly contagious Delta variant are the major factors contributing to the recent spike in cases in L.A. County, which marked its12th consecutive day of 1,000 or more new COVID-19 infections Tuesday.

Seventeen California counties, including Santa Barbara, are recommending mask wearing indoors.

Meanwhile, Pasadena’s indoor mask mandate could go into effect as early as Wednesday.

Pasadena, which has its own health agency independent from L.A. County, announced Monday night it would impose the mask-wearing requirement.

