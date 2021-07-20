Las Vegas coach heads to Olympics 25 years after older brother competed

CNN - regional

By Matt Kling

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — One Las Vegas family is sending a second son to the Summer Olympics, 25 years after their first competed.

Martha and Albert Umphrey’s son Chainey competed as a gymnast for Team USA in the 1996 games in Atlanta, helping the team place fifth overall. Their other son, Edward, is headed to Tokyo not to compete but rather coach gymnastics, helping 19-year-old Reagan Rutty, who is representing the Cayman Islands.

“For us, it’s really exciting, and it’s really something that digs down deep in our heart, because we are a religious family,” Albert Umphrey said.

All three of Martha and Albert’s sons started in gymnastics as children, and went on to receive college scholarships for Division I universities, and were named All-Americans.

