Man allegedly stole valuable Luka Doncic card at Dallas Card Show and tried to sell at same event, police say

ALLEN, Texas (KTVT) — An arrest was made at the Dallas Card Show in Allen Sunday after police said a man stole a valuable Luka Doncic card and then tried to sell it at the same event.

Police told CBS 11 News the card’s owner, who was a vendor at the event, reported it stolen on Saturday at the show’s location at the Delta Marriott hotel.

The suspected thief went back to the event on Sunday and tried to sell the card to another dealer.

The card’s owner was made aware and flagged down officers who were already at the hotel for an unrelated reason, police said. Police were able to verify the Luka Doncic card belonged to the owner through a serial number.

One of the vendors at the event, Mike Simmons, captured video of the suspect being escorted out in handcuffs. The vendor said the card is worth around $5,000.

The charges the suspect faces or his identity were not immediately released.

