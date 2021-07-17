Remains of Wisconsin Air Force officer killed in 1952 plane crash return home

CNN - regional

By Web Staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wisconsin Air Force officer lost in a plane crash almost 70 years ago made his way home Friday, July 16. The body of Airman Second Class Edward Miller, of Evansville, arrived in Mitchell International Airport earlier Friday.

Miller was on a plane that crashed in Alaska in 1952, and for decades, no one knew where the plane went down.

Nine years ago, the site was discovered and since then, teams have been trying to recover and identify the crash victims.

Airman Miller’s body was recovered and his remains were taken from Milwaukee to Evansville Friday night, in a convoy that included Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies.

Milwaukee firefighters also lined up to watch the airman’s return home.

Miller will be laid to rest with full military honors on Saturday, July 17.

