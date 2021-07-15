Stetson Basketball player and family come together to make designing basketballs a family business

CNN - regional

By Kendra Douglas

DELAND, Florida (WESH) — Back in January WESH 2 Sports shared the story of DaVante Robinson. A manager for the Hatters, he quickly showed his determination and grit, becoming a walk-on for the basketball team.

But when he is not throwing on the Hatters jersey, Robinson, along with his brother DeMicheal and their mother Cheryl are working behind the scenes designing basketballs.

“We found some designs that will look great on basketballs, and we just tried to get them on there any way we could,” says Davonte Robinson. “And so, we just tried to take off with that idea. And it’s turned out well so far.”

‘Designed2Dribble’ is a website where creativity meets the hardwood. From the bright colored artsy styles to social justice, fraternity-themed and historic tributes. The family works together to give basketballs new life.

The pandemic and previous “Name, Image and Likeness” rules brought the family business to a halt, but with the recent decision by the NCAA to lift those restrictions Designed2Dribble is bouncing back.

“I just was kind of just watching from the sidelines, you know, really hoping that it would work out,” says Robinson. “Now that the NIL has passed, I’m just excited to get back to work on it. And I really want to be able to use my voice and my platform to, you know, really push this thing forward.”

The goal is to raise $5,600 through Kickstarter crowdfunding to energize a business that turns an ordinary basketball into something extraordinary. And with 80 of the fraternity designs already sold, they’re well on their way.

“I think it’s been really cool to see people, like train with them, practice with them to shoot around with them,” says DeMicheal Robinson. “It really makes the visualization a lot more real.”

Mother Cheryl Sellers added, ” We want to basically inspire other young people to never give up on their dreams. It’s all about inspiring other people, especially young adults, to continue to go forward to not give up when they’re disappointed.”

The family hopes the business can now start taking off and motivating others the way this basketball passion has motivated them.

“We feel like we’re just getting started with it,” says Davante Robinson. “We just feel this is just the beginning. And even if it took a lot longer than he wanted it to… just never give up and just keep pushing until we meet that end goal.”

