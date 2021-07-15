Orleans Parish Sheriff responds to calls to stop jail expansion

CNN - regional

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman is defending a project that criminal justice reform advocates are concerned about regarding a potential jail expansion in the parish.

Gusman says the project is not an expansion.

“We’re talking about building a special needs building and an infirmary, where there can be medical assistance,” said Gusman. “This is an agreement that was agreed to in June of 2016. It’s been litigated in court.”

Gusman said to go back to deconstruct the current facility would be “foolish.”

Criminal Justice Reform advocates are trying to get officials to stop the $49 million project that they call “unnecessary.”

District C Councilwoman Kristen Palmer joined those advocates. She says District B Councilman Jay Banks has suggested the City Planning Commission Study a plan to use existing buildings for inmates with mental health issues.

Those in opposition say the expansion is uncalled for because the jail population is just under 800 as of 2020. The jail is build to hold nearly 1,500 inmates.

