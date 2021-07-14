Police: Security guard fatally shoots man, injures woman after altercation in Giant Food store

CNN - regional

By Kai Reed

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — A man is dead, and a woman is injured after a security guard shot them after a physical altercation inside a Giant Food store in northwest Baltimore, police said.

There were several customers and employees inside the store when the shooting happened, including Mayor Brandon Scott’s mother. She was working there at the time. The mayor’s office said she’s doing OK, but is a bit shaken up.

Another employee described how he ran when he heard the gunfire.

An employee, working in the bakery at the Giant Food store in the 6600 block of Reisterstown Road, told 11 News he heard three shots in the front of the store just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a store security guard shot two people. A man, who died at a hospital, and a woman who was shot in the hand.

Detectives investigated for hours while customers at the busy Reisterstown Road Plaza were kept behind crime scene tape.

“It’s scary, you know I got a son, and we was just about to go in the Giant after we left here, so it’s scary just to be near it. I can’t imagine for the families that just lost somebody there,” plaza shopper Breon Galloway said.

“For the customers that were in there it’s just dangerous. For a security guard shooting? It’s just dangerous and not safe for the customers, even just driving by, so sorry,” plaza shopper Kyra Malone said.

Police aren’t giving details about the circumstances of the shooting except that it happened after a physical altercation inside the store.

Police said the security guard is not a Baltimore police officer and investigators are looking into the security guard’s actions.

“It’s just a shame we can’t just go shopping and enjoy stuff like this. It’s nice outside, we finally get to come outside, you know post COVID, but now you got to worry about getting shot. You know, it’s sad. People dying every day from the same stuff. You get tired of it,” Galloway said.

Police haven’t released the name of the man who was killed.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100.

