Aloha man saves daughter before drowning in whirlpool in White River Falls State Park

WASCO COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A 38-year-old father was able to save his daughter but unfortunately drowned while the family was visiting White River Falls State Park over the weekend.

According to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Manuel Vantine, of Aloha, went to the park on Saturday with his two daughters. Around 12:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office was called to the park about a man who was struggling in the lower White River Falls outside Tygh Valley.

WCSO said witnesses reported Vantine and one of his daughters where in the river when they started to struggle in a whirlpool. Vantine was able to free his daughter from the whirlpool before he went under. A bystander jumped into the river and pulled the girl from the water. The bystander then went back in to pull Vantine out.

Deputies and good Samaritans attempted CPR on Vantine. When medics arrived, they took over lifesaving efforts. Sadly, Vantine was pronounced dead. Neither of his daughters were injured and the girls were transported to their home in Aloha by Oregon State Police.

