Man jailed after leading cops on chase

By Mark Stevens

NEW BERLIN, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Milwaukee man is in jail on a $7,500 bond after leading police on a wild chase July 7.

Police said Maurice Rogers sped off after he was stopped for suspected drunk driving in New Berlin. He ended up crashing into a Muskego pond, and the trip he took getting there even surprised the judge.

“I’ve been an officer for New Berlin for 36 years, I’ve never seen quite an off road pursuit such as this one,” said New Berlin Police Captain Mike Glider.

Muskego police released dashcam video showing officers chasing a gold Cadillac Escalade into Park Arthur.

The Escalade is seen driving up the sledding hill where officers struggle to catch up. The video shows when they do, the Escalade speeds off again driving through fields, fences, and around a farm.

“That just shows how crazy this got off road,” said Glider.

The chase continued until the Escalade suddenly dropped down a steep hill and then crashed into a pond where Rogers refused to get out.

“The defendant refused to come out of the water because he said he was scared and did not want to get shot,” read Court Commissioner David Herring from the criminal complaint.

Rogers had two warrants for his arrest, including one for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The criminal complaint said when police asked if had a gun, Rogers said:

“The defendant ensured Officer Sanger that he did not have a gun because if he did have a gun he would be shooting at them already,” read Herring.

The prosecution asked for a $10,000 cash bond. Rogers’ attorney argued it should be $200.

“Sir you drove over all God’s creation, you put so many people at risk,” said Herring.

He set bail at $7,500.

“The only reason why you came into custody was in essence you crashed and you couldn’t go anywhere else,” said Herring.

Rogers is charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors. He’s set to be back in court July 16.

