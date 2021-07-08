Historic San Mateo ‘Haunted House’ Hits the Peninsula Real Estate Market

CNN - regional

By Hope Miller

SAN MATEO, California (KPIX) — People interested in living on the Peninsula have chance to own a piece of San Mateo history that some have called “haunted.”

The landmark William and Rosalie Brown House located at at 2 S. Delaware Street is on the market. The historic Queen Anne Victorian was built in 1892 and is one of the oldest residential homes in San Mateo.

The most recent owner did a major restoration project. Cheryl Zuffi purchased the home with her former partner in 1998.

“It was just overgrown with vines into the house. There were dead things in the house. There was a lot of debris,” said Zuffi.

The home’s rundown, overgrown appearance prior to renovations and it’s gothic-looking turret led to a reputation as a “haunted house” over the decades. Zuffi said she got lots of comments about its creepiness when she first bought the house.

She plans to move out of the area and buy a smaller home once she sells the property. The 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is now on the market for $2.59 million.

