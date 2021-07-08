Boy raising money for diabetic alert dog

CNN - regional

By Andrea Olson

Click here for updates on this story

MENAN, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A 10-year-old boy with Type 1 diabetes is raising money for a diabetic alert dog.

“I was really sick. Threw up a bit, had to use the bathroom,” Alexander Wilcox says. He was diagnosed two years ago.

The diagnosis and the frequent monitoring that comes with it made life difficult for Alexander and his mother, Alice Wilcox.

“It is honestly the hardest thing I’ve ever dealt with in my life,” she says.

Alexander has had to learn what foods he can eat and drink to help best manage his diabetes. He’s also had to learn and get used to giving himself insulin injections.

To help make life a bit easier, Alexander is raising money to buy a diabetic alert dog. These specially trained dogs help their owners recognize if their owner is approaching high or low blood sugar.

He’s raising money with a roadside magic booth and lemonade stand. On Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until dark, Alexander performs a magic show. His sister and friends sell lemonade and baked goods with him too.

Alexander loves telling people about his new condition and how a diabetic alert dog will help him.

“(Alexander) and his dog will be able to go out there and attack the world better and help the community, and they’ll be able to turn the help around to others one day,” Alice says.

Alexander says that so far, he has raised $200. He has a goal to reach $5,000 for his diabetic alert dog.

Alice says she’s come to an agreement with Alexander, that if he raises the funds for his diabetic alert dog, then she and her husband will cover all the upkeep and expenses for him to keep his service dog happy and healthy.

Patrons can stop by 3511 East 665 North in Menan to see Alexander’s magic show. He also has a PayPal account where he is raising money.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.