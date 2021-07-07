Man steals van with 5 children inside from Giant Food parking lot in Glen Burnie

CNN - regional

By Web Staff

GLEN BURNIE, Maryland (WBAL) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after a man stole a van with five children inside in Glen Burnie Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to a Giant Food parking lot just before 11 p.m. after the caller said a man stole the van with their five children inside.

Police said investigators searched the area for the suspect and van, but a man called in and said he found the unattended children in the area of Ordnance Road and Route 10.

The children were recovered safely, police said. Police did not release the ages of the kids.

Police were not able to find the stolen van — a 2000 grey Honda Odyssey with a Maryland tag 2EP9754.

The van has damage to the front and rear, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6135.

