Could you be related to Leonardo da Vinci?

CNN - regional

By Brooke Taylor, CTVNews.ca Writer

Click here for updates on this story

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — New research sheds light on just how far Leonardo da Vinci’s bloodline extends, from 1331 continuing through to 14 descendants still living today.

Alessandro Vezzosi and Agnese Sabato’s decade-long study was published in Human Evolution documenting the continuous male line of the da Vinci family. Starting with Michele in 1331, to Leonardo, sixth generation in 1452, up to today, 21 generations later.

The work spans 690 years and fills gaps in previous knowledge and corrects the records in some areas while also updating the family tree.

Leonardo has at least 22 half-brothers, but no children. The five da Vinci family branches can be traced from Leonardo’s father, ser Piero, and half-brother Domenico.

The Y chromosome is passed down through males and typically remains unchanged for 25 generations. Researchers hope to use the identified family tree and living members to identify the da Vinci Y chromosome signature to reliably identify male descendants.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

ctvnews.caproducers@bellmedia.ca