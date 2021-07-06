Police: Teen hit in face by ‘mortar-type’ firework, rushed to hospital
By WCBS Staff
DEER PARK, New York (WCBS) — A teenager was critically hurt in a July 4th fireworks incident on Long Island.
Police said teens were lighting fireworks on Arcadia Drive in Deer Park when a mortar-type firework struck a 13-year-old boy in the face.
He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
CBS2 spoke with neighbors who said fireworks have been a problem in the area for a while.
“I was always afraid that something bad would happen. These were fireworks that were not meant for a residential neighborhood,” Victoria Manfredi said. “It’s very frustrating…. It only gets worse every year.”
“It was unbelievable how much fireworks went up. It was like a war zone,” said Harold Meinster.
Suffolk County police are investigating.
They’re hoping people come forward with more information, including how the teens obtained the fireworks.
