Off-Duty Firefighters Save Man In Cardiac Arrest While Driving Float In Quincy Fourth Of July Parade

QUINCY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Quick thinking at the Fourth of July parade in Quincy helped save a man who was going into cardiac arrest while he was driving a parade float.

Members of the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums, a group of off-duty firefighters who were marching in the parade noticed the driver slumped over the wheel of the flatbed as it was slowly rolling forward.

They were able to remove the driver and safely stop the truck before anyone got hurt.

“We jumped in, shut the truck down, put it in park, shut it off, and then we got the driver out and we started working him like we would at any other scene,” said Quincy firefighter Stephen Sweet.

The group also helped perform CPR on the man and use a defibrillator to revive him before he was taken to the hospital.

