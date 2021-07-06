Mother shot, daughter killed after fight leads to shooting at NW Atlanta apartment complex

CNN - regional

By TERRANCE KELLY

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Atlanta police are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a daughter and injured her mother in northwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Harwell Road early Tuesday.

Around 1:35 a.m., police responded to a shooting at the apartment complex and found two women outside suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics rushed both women to Grady Memorial Hospital, where the daughter later died. The mom is in stable condition.

Police said the deceased daughter is 30-years-old and the mother is 45-years-old.

An investigator said the shooting happened as of a result of an earlier fight involving a group of women. A woman involved in the fight reportedly called a male friend, and the man came to the scene and fired at least four shots, striking the two women. Detectives said the two women were the shooter’s intended target.

After the shooting, the gunman ran away from the location.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

