“He had no enemies” Friends of Golf Pro shot on golf course say details don’t add up

By TORI COOPER, CIARA CUMMINGS

COBB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — “It’s sad, it’s tragic, I’ve hosted a couple of tournaments out here. Gene was my brother,” local pastor and long time friend, Rand Eberhard said.

A man of compassion with an incredible heart, those are the words that Pastor Eberhard used to describe his longtime friend, Pinetree Country Club Golf Pro Gene Siller.

“Gene was a guy that built community through hard work, through patience, and selflessness. Those kinds of characteristics are easy to follow and it’s a big void that is left in our community to lose such an important guy,” Eberhard said.

Police said Saturday afternoon, a man in white tank top, work pants and a hat, drove a white Dodge Ram truck onto the 10th hole of the golf course, with two men already dead in the bed of the truck.

When Siller came over to check what was going on, the man then shot him in the head.

“No one would set out with calculated evil to set out and do something wrong to Gene,” Eberhard said.

Police said one victim found in the truck is also the registered owner of the Ram truck, Paul Pierson. They have not said who the other victim is.

The triple homicide is now complicating for those looking for closure.

“There’s two bodies in the bed of the truck, it’s like what was he doing there? He wasn’t there to encounter one of the golf staff, most likely. Gene comes up as helper you know… ‘Do you need help?’ ‘What are you doing down here?’ And it ends the way it does,” Eberhard said while struggling to understand the motive.

Eberhard led a prayer walk back to the scene Monday morning where he took pictures and prayed for club staff and his long time friend Gene, who now leaves behind a wife and two children ages six and seven.

“He was a bringer of light, the goodness of God he was a peaceful dude.”

His family told CBS46 they plan on releasing a statement but they are not ready to talk right now.

The Georgia PGA and the Pinetree Country Club have both released statement expressing their condolences for the family and police have not released any new information.

