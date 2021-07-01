Urgent manhunt underway as MPD seeks murder suspect

CNN - regional

By Web Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The search is still underway this morning for a man wanted in connection for what authorities say, was a revenge shooting.

There are a lot of twists and turns in this story.

Investigators are looking for 28-year-old Deangleo Merrill.

They want to question him about a chain of events that led to the shooting death of a 74-year-old man.

We’re told this all started on Williams Street Tuesday night. Police say a man named James Walters got into an argument with two of the residents, his daughters.

As the shouting escalated, they say an unidentified man tried to intervene.

That’s they when the scene turned deadly.

Police say Walters ran toward the other man.

Police say the shooting appears to be self defense. They say, the man who shot Walters also accidentally shot a 23-year-old woman, who now is in critical condition.

And here’s where the story takes a turn.

Investigators say that woman’s boyfriend, Deangelo Merrill, heard about the incident and went to the Pathways Apartments seeking revenge.

According to Interim Police Chief Roy Hodge, Merrill kicked down the wrong door and fatally shot James Jones, a 74-year-old man.

“He’s in his home, you know, minding his own business,” Hodge said. “And he … becomes a victim of an incident that happened in another part of town.”

Although police believe the Williams Street shootings are self-defense, a grand jury will review the matter.

Merrill was out on bond related to drug charges from March.

