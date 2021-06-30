Officials looking for suspect who stole ATM machine from outside convenient store

CNN - regional

By Brittany Whitehead

SPINDALE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Spindale Police Department is looking for a possible suspect wanted in the theft of an ATM machine Tuesday.

On June 29, Spindale officers responded to Deb’s Mini Mart, located at 277 E Main Street in Spindale, in reference to larceny of an ATM machine.

The machine was located outside the store, bolted to a concrete pad and to the brick store with a metal cage around the machine.

Police said the suspect unbolted some of the bolts and cut the others using a Sawzall.

Anyone with information in this case, the identity of the suspect or the vehicle, is asked to contact the Spindale Police Department at 828-286-3464.

