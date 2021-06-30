Las Vegas police search for missing 20-year-old woman

CNN - regional

By ELAINE EMERSON

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing woman Wednesday morning.

Denise Garcia, 20, was last seen Tuesday night in the 800 block of N. Bruce near Washington. LVMPD said Garcia may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Garcia was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and purple leggings. She’s 5’5″, weighing approximately 190 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or missing persons at 702-828-2907.

