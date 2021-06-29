Drive-by shootings leave one child dead, two others injured, police say

CNN - regional

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

STATESVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a Monday night shooting left one child dead and two others injured.

Statesville authorities say just before 7 p.m. on Monday, June 28, officers responded to a reported shooting at a home on Wilson Lee Boulevard and found two children outside of a home with gunshot wounds.

Authorities say a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were both transported from the scene to a local hospital where the little girl succumbed to her injuries. The boy is being treated for his injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told authorities a white possible Mercedes was heading southbound in the 1300 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard with a subject shooting from inside the vehicle.

While the Statesville Police Department was processing the crime scene on Wilson Lee Boulevard, at 8:34 pm, officers heard gunshots from just around the corned and responded to New Bern Avenue.

There, authorities found a 10-year-old boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Witnesses said someone in a white car, possibly a Honda Accord, opened fire, hitting the boy. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK, police told ABC affiliate WSOC.

The Iredell County Sherriff’s Office and Mooresville Police Department responded and assisted with crowd control and scene security.

Detectives are still working to determine if the same shooter was responsible in both shootings. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at (704) 878-3406.

