Denver animal shelters seeing more runaway dogs due to fireworks

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (KCNC) — Independence Day is right around the corner, and that means many people are planning to go see the fireworks or set them off on their own. Dog owners say this holiday can be tough for furry friends.

Reidar Hansen’s dog, Ludeaux, isn’t a fan of fireworks.

“He gets scared and will get under the bed or go into the closet,” said Hansen. “I don’t try to force him to try to get out from underneath the bed. I let him lay there until he feels comfortable.”

Ludeaux isn’t the only dog scared of fireworks. MaxFund Animal Shelter in Denver has already seen an increase in stray dogs coming in after being spooked from fireworks.

“I think I’ve got two open kennels, and that is it. We are packed,” said MaxFund Shelter Manager Selina Davison.

Davison says the shelter is already at capacity. At least 27 people are also on a waitlist to relinquish their dogs.

“A lot of the shelters are in the same exact boat we are. Everyone is at capacity. I get calls all the time from other shelters asking to transfer to dogs in because we are in the same boat,” Davison said.

MaxFund says there are steps owners can take to make dogs don’t run loose during the holiday weekend. If dogs are chipped, they encourage owners to make sure the chip is registered. Tags with a phone number are also helpful. They also suggest owners don’t let dogs outside during the evening hours when fireworks are going off in case the animals get loose.

Dog owners hope people take pups into consideration when celebrating.

“It’s hurting them just like a person would feel. They have a soul too,” Hansen said.

