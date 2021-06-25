Six months pass since Christmas Day bombing on Second Avenue

CNN - regional

By Sydney Warick

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Today marks six months since the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville.

It was just before 1:30 a.m. on December 25th, 2020, when an R.V. arrived on 2nd Avenue and parked. Four hours later around 5:30 a.m., residents heard what sounded like gunshots and called police.

That’s when six officers arrived to find the R.V. and heard music playing from it.

Around 6 a.m., a countdown began with a message repeating, “If you can hear this message, evacuate now.”

Thirty minutes passed playing that message as officers worked to clear the buildings in the area. The bomb then detonating, damaged 41 buildings in the area along with killing the bomber, Anthony Warner.

Three people were injured in the explosion.

A report from the FBI lays out that they believe the bombing was an intentional act by Warner to end his own life.

It notes this was partly driven by stressors in his life like paranoia, long-held beliefs adopted from several conspiracy theories, and Warner’s relationships getting worse.

Marking since months since the bombing, Mayor John Cooper’s Second Avenue Project Management Team will be on Second Avenue at 10 a.m. on Friday to provide a full update on the recovery efforts.

