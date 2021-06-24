Social media posts ‘celebrating,’ ‘vowing revenge’ after 14-year-old killed, pastor says

CNN - regional

By KYW Staff

WILMINGTON, Delaware (KYW) — The teen gun violence epidemic is also hitting Wilmington. Fourteen-year-old Christopher Smith was shot and killed Tuesday night on the 500 block of West 35th Street.

Eyewitness News caught up with a pastor who knew Christopher. He is deeply disturbed by what he found on social media about Christopher’s death.

“I got five calls from young people who directed me to the internet or directed me to Facebook and Instagram, where there were celebrations of young people, as young as 13, 14, 15 years old, celebrating his death and then there were those who were vowing revenge,” Pastor Derrick Johnson said.

Johnson believes “gang violence culture” is leading to this wave of violence.

Police have not made any arrests yet.

