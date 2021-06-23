Fire destroys home built in 1800s

CNN - regional

By Chuck Morris

COLLEGE GROVE, Tennessee (WSMV) — An unseen grease fire under an outdoor grill was the cause of a fire that destroyed a home initially constructed in the 1800s on Cox Road.

Williamson County Fire Marshal Bob Galoppi said the cause of the fire was accidental. The grease fire resulted in a gas-fed fire that went up the rear of the home.

Volunteers from the Williamson Fire-Rescue, Arrington Fire and Rescue and Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The house fire was fully involved when firefighters began to arrive.

Witnesses told dispatcher they heard sounds of explosions and saw heavy flames and smokes.

The occupants of the home were able to get out safely.

Due to a lack of water supply, a relay pumping operation with tanker water shuttle was established with two drop tanks on the road being relayed.

An interior attack was attempted to extinguish the fire, however construction materials and 16-foot ceilings made the attack difficult. The home was initially constructed in the 1800s.

Crews remained on the scene until after midnight. Several items were able to be saved from the front of the home as crews worked to salvage items.

There were no injuries reported.

