Mission works to keep homeless safe in hot weather

By Drew Marine

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Hotter temperatures are on the way this week and Union Gospel Mission is stepping up to take care of the houseless community, making sure they have the supplies and resources to stay cool on hot days this summer.

Its Search and Rescue team hits the road five days a week to provide bagged lunches and other necessities to the local houseless community.

“They help a lot of people out and it’s beautiful,” Roland, a man who experiences homelessness, said.

Now that summer is here, they’re making sure to stock up on summer essentials for those living outside.

“With the hot weather coming, we will probably be giving out a lot more water than normal, so we’ll try to be equipped with more bottled water,” Courtney Dodds, spokesperson for Union Gospel Mission, said. “We also try to have things like electrolyte drinks that would be helpful if people get dehydrated.”

With the hotter temperatures we’re expecting, the team is aiming to be more vigilant to keep the community safe in this weather.

“With our outreach van that goes to the camps and the tent cities that are set up, do wellness checks on them,” Dodds said. “If someone is really distressed and in bad health because of the heat, we can maybe get them some medical care or try to get them somewhere they can cool off.”

They are accepting donations like sunscreen, water bottles and misters.

Roland said there are other summer necessities you can donate too.

“Tents would be nice, this way we have some shade,” he said.

Any donations can be dropped off at Union Gospel Mission’s downtown location on Northwest Third Street Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monetary donations can be made online.

