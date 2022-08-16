5,760 cases of Capri Sun have been recalled after being contaminated with cleaning solution

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry beverages have been recalled because of possible contamination.

Kraft Heinz said in a statement that a cleaning solution used to treat food processing equipment was “inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories.” The issue was discovered after it received “several consumer complaints” about the products’ taste.

The company didn’t disclose how many total pouches have been recalled. However, each case has four cartons that have 10 pouches each totaling in about 230,000 individual pouches possibly being affected.

Here’s how to know if your Capri Sun has been recalled: Look for a “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023 on each 6.6-ounce pouch. Meanwhile, Kraft said it’s “actively working” with retailers to remove the “potentially impacted product from circulation.”

Customers that have the product can return them to the store. Kraft said people shouldn’t drink them.

Earlier this week, about 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza made by Home Run Inn Frozen Foods was recalled because of potential metal contamination.

The pizza’s meat topping “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal,” the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement Sunday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.