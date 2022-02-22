Queen cancels virtual engagements as she is still experiencing mild Covid symptoms

By Max Foster, CNN

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II canceled her planned virtual engagements on Tuesday as she continues to suffer from mild Covid-19 symptoms, Buckingham Palace has said.

“As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” the palace said.

A source close to the palace told CNN that the Queen’s further engagements over the coming week will be decided upon nearer the time.

The palace announced Sunday the Queen had contracted the virus.

A royal source told CNN at the time that there had recently been “a number of cases … diagnosed in the Windsor Castle team.”

UK media have reported that the Queen is fully vaccinated. Buckingham Palace previously confirmed both the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, had received their first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021. But the palace has declined to reveal any information about subsequent vaccinations, citing medical privacy.

