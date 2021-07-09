Legoland New York opens with 7 themed lands

cnn-other

By Forrest Brown, CNN

Visitors and residents of the Northeastern United States puzzlin’ where to go with their children this summer have another travel option.

On Friday, the Legoland New York Resort fully opened with all seven of its lands available for kids and adults to explore.

Reservations are required, even for annual pass holders.

If you want to stay at the 250-room Legoland Hotel and let your children sleep in themed rooms such as pirates or ninjas, it’s taking bookings now and opens August 6.

The park has a cashless system in place for tickets, games, food and other services.

‘Let’s get back to life’

The opening is another sign of relief for a state and an industry hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic took a devastating toll on New York, and as we make our comeback, the new Legoland New York Resort in Orange County is a testament to the resilience and ingenuity that this state has always been known for,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

“This is historic,” said Cuomo. “This is the first new theme park in the Northeast United States in 40 years.”

Cuomo also said that the opening of Legoland came at a great time and encouraged “everyone in the nation” to visit. “Let’s get back to life.”

50 rides

Merlin Entertainments invested $400 million dollars in the project, which is comprised of 520 acres and 50 rides.

The governor’s office says the theme park is “the first to feature the … Factory Adventure Ride, which transforms guests into Minifigures and gives them a whimsical ‘brick’s eye view.’ ” The ride is capable of carrying a guest who uses a wheelchair.

And for the kids who live for the thrill, there’s The Dragon roller coaster.

Legoland New York is in Goshen, a village in Orange County. In the Hudson River Valley, it’s roughly 60 miles from Manhattan.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Mirna Alsharif contributed to this story.