cnn-other

By Jodi Upchurch, CNN

A Boy Scout troop searches for shelter, Conan O’Brien smokes weed on air and Tom Brady raps “Hamilton.” Here are the must-watch videos of the week.

An explosive examination

An explosion detonated around 100 miles off Florida’s coast registered as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake by the US Geological Survey. The blast was part of the US Navy’s Full Ship Shock Trials to ensure its newest aircraft carrier could withstand battle conditions before full deployment.

Troop gets duped

A Boy Scout troop was disappointed to find the two houses their leader booked through Airbnb weren’t near the beach … or, really, anywhere. The group traveled from Georgia to Florida only to find an empty lot at the advertised location.

Mom uses oven mitt to fight fire

A video shows a hoverboard catch fire inside a Utah family’s home. The family says it purchased the used hoverboard a few weeks ago and the previous owner told them it was about a year old. Fire investigators were sent to the home, and an investigation is underway.

Conan lights up the stage

Actor and cannabis entrepreneur Seth Rogan had a suggestion for how Conan O’Brien might spend his free time now that he’s leaving late-night. The host lit up a joint Rogan provided while on air. O’Brien’s new show will premiere on HBO Max, which like CNN is owned by WarnerMedia.

Brady belts out Broadway

Tom Brady joined “The Late Late Show” host James Corden for a round of golf and an impressive rendition of a rap from the hit musical, “Hamilton.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.