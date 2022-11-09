Jennifer Lopez praises Jennifer Garner’s co-parenting with Ben Affleck

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a blended family and it sounds like things are going well.

In an interview with Vogue released Tuesday, Lopez talked about reuniting with her former fiancé of whom she said she “never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there.”

“People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life,” she told the publication of Affleck. “When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”

When the couple married in July, they officially became a family with her twins and his three children with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Lopez had words of praise for Garner during the interview, saying the actress is “an amazing co-parent, and [Garner and Affleck] work really well together.”

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” Lopez said of their blended family.

“They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far,” she said. “What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

Garner and Affleck divorced in 2018 after filing in 2015. Lopez shares her twins with ex-husband, singer Mark Anthony, whom she’s been divorced from since 2014.

