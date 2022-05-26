Kim Kardashian apologizes to her family for Kanye’s treatment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The latest episode of “The Kardashians” includes Kim Kardashian reflecting on Kanye West’s treatment of her family.

In the episode, she learns that her then estranged husband is releasing a new song and she suspects he will use it as an opportunity to take a swipe at her as the pair had been having a contentious split.

“Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly,” her sister Khloe Kardashian says. “We don’t have to sit here and throw stones back. Just take it on the chin.”

Kim Kardashian and the artist who now goes by “Ye” have four children together.

“I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family and I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry, guys,” Kardashian says to her family in the episode. “I protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again.”

“For once in my life I feel strong,” she adds. “I’m not gonna let anyone treat you guys a way or myself.”

