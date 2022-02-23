BTS announces brief Las Vegas residency

By Marianne Garvey

BTS has announced they will perform a four-night residency of shows at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The “Permission to Dance on Stage” concerts will be in Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 and will be broadcast live for an in-person livestream at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The livestream will also be available worldwide on the last night of the shows.

“LIVE PLAY is a paid in-person event in which ARMY can watch the concert in real-time on a large screen to feel the lively moment of the concert,” a statement posted on the group’s Instagram explained.

Kim Taehyung, who performs as V, announced on his social media last week that he had tested positive for Covid-19, saying “Thank you for worrying about me, I’ve fully recovered thanks to you.” He is currently finished with quarantine.

Other band member RM, Suga, and Jimin tested positive for Covid last year and in January and have since recovered.

The group heads out on the South Korean leg of their tour next month. They will perform at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12 and 13. Those shows will also livestream.

The concerts will be the group’s first in-person shows in Korea since October 2019.

