Aaron Rodgers thanks ex Shailene Woodley: ‘I love you and am grateful for you’

They may have ended their engagement, but Aaron Rodgers still has love for Shailene Woodley.

The star professional quarterback shared a #MondayNightGraititude post on his verified Instagram account and led it with a message of thanks for his former fiancée.

“@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” it read. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

The actress confirmed their engagement in February 2021 during an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

“We are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny,” Woodley said at the time. “Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.'”

A source close to Woodley confirmed to CNN last week that the couple had called off their engagement of more than a year.

“They grew apart, both have busy careers and unfortunately their relationship took a backseat. There is no animosity and they will remain friends,” the source said.

