Jamie-Lynn Sigler felt James Gandolfini as she recreated ‘Sopranos’ opening

“The Sopranos” went off the air in 2007, but people are still debating the ending.

Which is one of the reasons why people were happy to see Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played Meadow Soprano on the drama, recreate the show’s opening credits sequence in a Super Bowl ad.

The actress is seen in the commercial for the first all-electric Chevy Silverado driving the path the late James Gandolfini did as her character’s father, Tony Soprano, in the series.

Gandolfini died of a heart attack in 2013. He was 51.

Sigler told People magazine Gandolfini’s “presence was very much felt throughout it all, of course, because anything we ever do having to do with Sopranos, he is there.”

“And just the thought of that opening sequence with him, it’s so iconic,” she said. “He always drove that Chevy Suburban everywhere. It’s how we close our eyes and picture Tony Soprano.”

Her costar Robert Iler, who played her on-screen brother, A.J. Soprano. also appears in the ad and she said the pair are best friends.

“We’re so close… What we experienced together was very unique,” Sigler said. “‘The Sopranos’ was a once-in-a-lifetime thing in many ways. It was 10 years of our lives and we were kids and we grew up on that show, and so this just takes you right back. We couldn’t have asked for a cooler experience.”

Last year the prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark” was released and starred Gandolfini’s real-life son, Michael, as a young Tony Soprano.

