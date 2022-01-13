Kylie Jenner becomes first woman to hit 300 million followers on Instagram

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Even being more less visible than usual, Kyle Jenner has still managed to take the title of queen of Instagram.

The reality star and makeup mogul has become the first woman to hit 300 million followers, according to People magazine.

Jenner, who is pregnant with her second child by rapper Travis Scott, has not been posting as much on her verified account since the tragedy at Scott’s Astroworld music festival that left 10 people dead and many more injured.

As of Thursday morning, Jenner’s most recent post was a set of images she shared of her pregnant belly just after the start of the new year.

Singer and “The Voice” coach Ariana Grande, who currently has 289 million followers, had previously held the record on the platform.

The most followed at the moment is renowned professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo with 389 million followers as of Thursday.

