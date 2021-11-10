Bella Hadid shares tearful selfies and mental health message

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Bella Hadid is getting real about her mental health.

In a lengthy Instagram post Tuesday, the model shared some tearful selfies and quoted singer and “Red Table Talk” cohost Willow Smith.

“‘That feeling of thinking that you’re good enough or being insecure about your art- is natural- but at the same time, I feel like it’s taught,” Hadid quoted Smith. “‘All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer.'”

“This is pretty much my everyday, every night For a few years now,” Hadid wrote in response to Smith’s quote in the caption. “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that.”

“Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone,” Hadid continued.

“Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs, and side to sides,” the caption read. “But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point.”

“There is always room for it to start up again, but for me it’s always been nice to know that even if it’s a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment.”

Hadid concluded by writing, “Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you.”

