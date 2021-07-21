Skip to Content
Robin Williams: Remembering him on what would have been his 70th birthday

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

In August it will have been seven years since the death of Robin Williams shocked the world.

The famed comedian and actor died by suicide in 2014 after battling Lewy Body Dementia.

Williams would have turned 70 on Wednesday.

Twitter remembered him with postings of photos of some of his roles, video clips and quotes attributed to Williams.

“Happy birthday to Robin Williams, who always understood the role,” SiriusXM Host Eric Alper tweeted.

Fans recently buzzed after learning that Disney+ will be streaming one of Williams’ most famous roles, “Mrs. Doubtfire,” beginning Wednesday.

