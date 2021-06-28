Courtney Love: Olivia Rodrigo ‘rude’ for album cover similarity

CNN-entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but Courtney Love doesn’t sound happy with Olivia Rodrigo.

Love recently posted on her verified Instagram and Facebook accounts about Rodrigo’s promo photo for her “Sour Prom” concert film.

The photo shows Rodrigo as a prom queen with mascara running down her face and is reminiscent of Love’s band Hole’s 1994 “Live Through This” album cover.

“Spot the Difference! #twinning,” Love wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Rodrigo responded in the comment section writing “love u and live through this sooooo much.”

Over on her Facebook account Love was a bit more blunt in her comments over the weekend writing “It was rude of her, and (Rodrigo’s record label) geffen not to ask myself or (‘Live Through This’ cover photographer) Ellen von unwerth.”

“It’s happened my whole career so I (don’t care),” Love wrote. “But manners is manners!”

She also commented that she awaits “her flowers” and a note from Rodrigo.

“I sure hope it’s long,” Love wrote in a comment on Facebook. “Does Disney teach kids reading and writing ? God knows. Let’s see.”

Rodrigo is a former Disney star. CNN has reached out to her reps and Geffen Records for comment.

