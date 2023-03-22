Skip to Content
CNN - business/consumer
By ,
New
today at 8:08 AM
Published 8:16 AM

3D model printed Cheesecake Factory dessert

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - 3D printing machines have been able to make a lot of things like furniture, shoes, human organs and even a rocket.

But can they create and bake a dessert?

Engineers at Columbia University set out to do just that.

A team used a d printing machine and laser technology to whip up a seven-ingredient vegan cheesecake, that's according to a study published Tuesday in the Journal NPJ Science of Food.

Researchers say the experiment was a step toward making it practical to use three-d printing in mechanically-assembled food.

One of the co-authors of the study says if food made by a 3D machine and a laser seem off-putting it shouldn't be because it's much like using an oven or microwave to cook food.

He did add that he is looking into exploring how cooking with lasers might affect the food at a molecular level.

The researchers say 3D machines needed to create food already exist, but they aren't cheap.

And there aren't cookbooks out there about how the technology can be applied.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - business/consumer
Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content