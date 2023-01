By Chris Isidore, CNN

Boeing reported a $650 million operating loss in the fourth quarter, surprising Wall Street analysts who had expected the aerospace giant to turn a quarterly profit.

The company’s revenue also fell well short of forecasts. Shares of Boeing fell 4% in premarket trading on the report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.